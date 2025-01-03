2 suspects in Northfield Township murders, kidnappings face judge on multiple charges, 3rd refuses arraignment

(WXYZ) — Prosecutors have charged three people in connection with the New Year's Day shooting and kidnapping in Northfield Township that left two people dead and another wounded.

Both children were recovered.

VIDEO: 2 killed during child abduction at home in Washtenaw County; 3 in custody & kids recovered

2 killed during child abduction at home in Washtenaw County; 3 in custody & kids recovered

The three suspects, 42-year-old Shuvonne Vinson, 37-year-old Gregory Callhan, and 60-year-old Keith Finley, have all been charged with the following 12 counts:



Two counts of open murder (punishable by up to life in prison);

One count of assault with intent to murder (punishable with up to life in prison);

One count of home invasion in the first degree (punishable by up to 20 years in prison);

Two counts of kidnapping – child enticement (punishable by up to life in prison);

One count of conspiracy to commit murder (punishable by up to life in prison);

One count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping – child enticement (punishable by up to life in prison);

One count of conspiracy to commit home invasion in the first degree (punishable by up to 20 years in prison);

One count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent (punishable by up to 5 years in prison);

One count of stolen property - receiving and concealing a motor vehicle (punishable by up to 5 years in prison); and

One count of felony firearm (punishable by 2 years in prison, to be served consecutively to any other sentence).

Vinson has also been charged with:

Four counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer (punishable by up to 2 years in prison);

One count of carrying a concealed weapon (punishable by up to 5 years in prison);

One count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (punishable by up to 5 years in prison); and

One count of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person (punishable by up to 5 years in prison).

Finley was also charged with one additional count of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person (punishable by up to 5 years in prison).

All three suspects are from Detroit.

Vinson and Callhan were arraigned on Friday afternoon and denied bond. Finley refused to be arraigned Friday and will appear in court again for arraignment on Saturday.

RAW VIDEO: Arraignment in North Township murder and kidnapping case

RAW VIDEO: Arraignment in North Township murder and kidnapping case

All three are locked up in the Washtenaw County jail. They are accused of killing Jennifer Bernhard and Stevie Ray Smith. A third victim, Jeffrey Alan Bernhard, remains hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to survive.

RELATED STORY: Surviving Northfield Township victim alert, described as selfless

Surviving Northfield Township victim alert, described as selfless

Two children, a 9-year-old and a 4-year-old, were taken from the Northfield Township home. They were found in Ypsilanti Township.