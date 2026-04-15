Ann Arbor announces they will keep and invest in outdoor warning sirens

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — In the wake of last night's powerful storms that caused damage in parts of Ann Arbor, the city has announced it will retain and invest in its outdoor warning siren system.

In February, the city had announced that they were asking for community input about possibly retiring the system after it had been used twice in the last five years. At the time, the city said the system needs repairs and maintenance, with $60,000 expected for repairs over the next three years and roughly $17,000 annually for maintenance. The city noted that decommissioning the sirens would not eliminate warnings and that they would expand communication on how people could receive alerts in various ways.

Watch our February report from Darren Cunningham:

Ann Arbor considers retiring outdoor warning sirens, asks for community feedback

The city says they will review all submitted comments and will use them in a report that will inform future maintenance and operations.

Ann Arbor also released the following information on their emergency alert systems, as a reminder to residents.

Stay Informed, Stay Safe — Ann Arbor Alerts Explained

A2 Emergency Alerts (Opt-In)

Sign up to receive informational and lower-threat alerts, such as snow emergency parking bans.

Delivered by text, email, or phone

Can be targeted to specific areas of the city

Sign up: a2gov.org/alerts

Wireless Emergency Alerts (Automatic)

Sent to all compatible cell phones in an affected area — no sign-up required.

Used for urgent, life-threatening emergencies

Examples: tornado warnings, severe storms, hazardous material incidents

Issued by the National Weather Service and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

Include clear instructions with distinctive tones and vibrations

Outdoor Warning Sirens

Sirens are designed to get your attention when you’re outside. They are brief. They do not sound for the duration of the threat.