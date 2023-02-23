Ann Arbor hit with a 'hurricane of ice' as storm brings down wires, trees

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — "It was pretty scary," said Carole Darr about the downed wire near her home that burned a line in the ground.

Carole and some of her neighbors called DTE and the Ann Arbor Fire Department for help when the downed power line began arcing across a popular pathway in the area of Maple and Pauline.

Carole said DTE was able to cut power to the line but that it began arcing again Thursday as if the line had been energized before repairs were made, leading to increased concern.

People living in and around Ann Arbor had to contend with downed wires, downed trees, and no electricity.

One fire official said it was as if the city had been hit with a "hurricane of ice."

At times, ice melting from the trees made it look like it was raining in some areas. Use caution as there have been large pieces of ice also falling from trees and poles.

What may test the patience of a lot of people is the wait for their power to be restored.

"We just went and bought a generator," said Amanda Zeoli who took the kids to stay with her parents in Ypsilanti. "I just want to be able to run my refrigerator and freezer for a little bit."

