Ann Arbor hopes to attract new development to tackle affordable housing crisis

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new plan to tackle a growing affordable housing crisis in Ann Arbor.

City leaders are changing rules to encourage more development, some of which is now underway.

I talked with community members and other stakeholders about how they're focusing on growth.

“It’s a problem. Nationally and here. Low-income housing. Most of all that’s missing,” one person told us.

“I went to school here. Grew up here. I’m a local,” Ann Arbor native Ken Dairiki says. “It’s a real issue here.”

On the streets of Ann Arbor, people are quick to point out the high cost of living and overall shortage of homes available, an issue they say has gotten worse and one that needs to be addressed – now.

“We have spent the last year reaching out to the community and gauging the community,” City Councilmember Jen Eyer says.

Eyer is helping to lead the charge that involves more than two dozen zoning changes in order for more apartments and homes to be built.

“We are 40,000 units short. Over decades, we’ve added tens of thousands of new jobs and new students,” she says.

Driving through the city, we also heard from a property manager who is planning to build.

“Housing for 1,500 people with 200 low income. The largest affordable housing in the city’s history” is how Jeff Hauptman describes his plans.

While critics have argued against increasing population density, supporters say workers, nurses, teachers, and police often are priced out from buying or renting despite working in the city.

The IBEW says adding more jobs is part of the equation to set up more residential units, and more blue-collar families should be able to afford living here.

“For the IBEW, we do wiring. Homes. Service calls. Solar. Renewable. It’s definitely more jobs and labor hours,” says union representative Ryan Husse.

For Ken, it’s also about keeping business here while managing supply and demand.

“Rent prices are pushing out a lot of these local businesses,” he says.

"We are in the midst of updating our comprehensive land use plan,” says Eyer. “This is the code of ordinances that governs what can be built and where throughout the city.”

After the first of the year, the city council will have more work to do to keep promoting more development, which extends to neighborhoods.