Ann Arbor officials activate emergency operations center as fans prepare for Michigan basketball game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Public safety officials in Ann Arbor are increasing staffing and opening the Emergency Operations Center as University of Michigan students and fans prepare for the men's basketball championship game Monday night.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Fans flood downtown Ann Arbor ahead of tonight's title game

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson said officers will be out in droves to ensure celebrations remain safe.

"The plan for us is to have a visible presence and to be working in concert with the community," Anderson said. "We know we have great relationships with the people in this community, and we expect them to act accordingly, and that means no tearing up your own community. This is a win, let’s win successfully."

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The Ann Arbor Fire Department is also taking proactive steps by adding staff and conducting occupancy checks at local bars and restaurants.

"We’re going to have a lot of our key partners in here sitting here in the room tonight. The video wall allows us to pull up camera feeds around the city. We’ll have drone footage coming in live in this space," Emergency Manager Sydney Parmenter said.

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"So if there were to be any celebratory fires, we want to respond to them immediately, keep them while they’re small, and that kind of keeps from large crowds being involved," Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy said.

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Kennedy also said crews will use a utility terrain vehicle to navigate the crowds.

The atmosphere in Ann Arbor is electric, with students camping out overnight to secure spots inside local bars and restaurants to watch the game. Some students packed the Brown Jug by noon Monday.

Watch Brad Galli's report from Indianapolis on tonight's game:

Michigan chasing national title tonight

"We slept on the sidewalk last night," University of Michigan student Ryan Sestak said.

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The last time the University of Michigan men’s basketball program won a national title was 1989, and their last championship appearance was in 2018.

"Born and raised in Ann Arbor, this means a lot to all of us," Eric Shen said.

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"In my life, I remember 2013 we lost in the championship, 2018 we lost in the championship; both of those core memories were just a letdown, but I’m hoping tonight will be different," Mateo Palomares said.

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"It’s been 30 years, it’s time! It’s our time!" Olivia Stern and Ella McDonnell said.

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"Everyone’s like, I want to be a part of history, we are history tonight. We are history today," Olivia Kaji said.

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The University of Michigan Police Department is also encouraging students and visitors to prioritize safety. The department advised fans to plan ahead, celebrate and gamble responsibly, use the buddy system, and respect the community by avoiding property damage and unauthorized fires.

"Final Four weekend is an opportunity to come together and celebrate," UMPD Deputy Chief Melissa Overton said. "We want everyone to enjoy the moment while making thoughtful choices that keep our community safe."

UMPD will have an increased presence throughout campus and surrounding areas. Officials remind the public that all laws and university policies, including open-container laws, remain in effect.

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