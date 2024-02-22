Ann Arbor police release bodycam footage of home explosion aftermath

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police have released body camera footage showing officers arriving on the scene of a house explosion on Monday.

The department posted the video of the response to the explosion in the 700 block of S. Seventh Street on Facebook. According to the department, it shows Officers Cunningham and Betts arriving on the scene. Cunningham then evacuates nearby homes while Betts locates the man who was inside the home when it exploded.

The 76-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading. Officials with the Ann Arbor Fire Department traced the explosion to two 20-pound portable propane tanks that were being used for heating.