Ann Arbor Police suspect 3 Texans are responsible for Michigan crime spree

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police say a team of criminals traveled Michigan breaking into homes in broad daylight. They targeted victims who they knew were hard at work earning an honest living. They got away with it time and time again, until now.

“It really did crack open the case for us,” said Det. Lt. Matthew Lige, of the Ann Arbor Police.

He is speaking of an image captured by a surveillance camera attached to a doorbell. Police say the woman rang the bell as she worked to find out whether anyone was home, before a burglary. Moments after she is seen leaving, the home is burglarized.

Police took that picture and went to work, until someone said the woman looked familiar.

“From that image we were able to determine she is part of a professional crew that has been hitting Southeastern Michigan for months,” said Lige.

She was staying at a Red Roof Inn in Ann Arbor with two men. The three didn’t see police watching when they came to the neighborhood and broke into a house on Lakehurst Lane.

Police arrested Geraldine Hudgson, Julio Torres-Anglero, and Julio Nater who are all from Houston, Texas.

“We believe we have victims in Scio Township and Pittsfield Township, and there is an indication that in Dearborn, Novi, and West Bloomfield there have been very similar crimes,” said Lige.

“They have done this in areas all around Southeast Michigan, so the fact that they were able to catch them for the first time in Ann Arbor, it was pretty impressive,” said George Klinich, who lives down the street from where the last burglary happened,

Right now the three alleged burglars are in jail on a $100 thousand cash bond, charged in connection to two cases, but police say that number is expected to increase as items they had are linked to other crimes.