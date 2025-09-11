ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Since 2020, Ann Arbor's Veridian at County Farm Community has been making strides toward carbon neutrality. The city hopes to achieve what they call a "just transition" to the energy approach by 2030.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Ann Arbor residents pay $2.33 electric bills in net zero community

Built within the city at the halfway marker to that deadline is a complex that has achieved something called net zero. That means a home is functioning on completely renewable energy.

WXYZ-TV

"What we're doing here is incredibly unique in Michigan, and really in the country. It's a 100% all-electric neighborhood with zero fossil fuels whatsoever," Matt Grocoff said.

WXYZ-TV

Grocoff is the founder of Thrive Collaborative, the developer of the Veridian at County Farm Community, which he says comes at a time when the need for an all-electric development couldn't be greater and is housed in just the right city.

WXYZ-TV

"Ann Arbor is an amazing community for this because we understand and have goals for de-carbonizing the electric grid - for getting rid of the fossil fuels and showing that we can power our lives with 100% renewable energy," Grocoff said.

WXYZ-TV

The community achieves 100% renewable energy by storing electricity inside in-home batteries — charged up high in the sky with solar — and down low with geothermal - powering the day's commute with electric cars or simply flipping on the lights.

WXYZ-TV

"So, every home can achieve net zero and have low to zero energy bills," Grocoff said.

A couple of the residents are Sarah and Garrett Patterson.

"Our electric bill was $2.33, which was double what it was last month," Sarah Patterson said.

WXYZ-TV

"I think that this type of community is the future of sustainable living in general," Garrett Patterson said.

WXYZ-TV

The couple not only likes the sustainability aspect of things, but also how inviting their community is to both wildlife and nature, as well as friendly neighbors, wishing this community didn't feel like a one-off.

WXYZ-TV

"Too bad there couldn't be more around the country," Kate Kelly said.

WXYZ-TV

The homes' low energy costs come with a high price tag, but for Garrett and Sarah Patterson, it's a small price to pay, in their words, to shape a world for their young 3-year-old daughter.

"We live a sustainable life absolutely for our daughter," Sarah Patterson said.

"To leave behind a Earth that is actually conducive for her to live in," Garrett Patterson said.

WXYZ-TV

You can find the community website here: https://www.veridian.community/

————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

