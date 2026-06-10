Ann Arbor senior apartment residents without air conditioning amid heat advisory

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents at Courthouse Square Apartments on Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor say they have been without air conditioning for weeks — and with a heat advisory in effect, they are worried about their health and safety.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Ann Arbor seniors swelter without AC amid heat advisory

Crystal Freeman has lived at the complex for about a year. She says air conditioning has only been working on the first and second floors of the 11-story building, leaving upper-floor residents to endure extreme indoor temperatures.

"When we're having this 80-degree weather… heat rises, so being on the eighth floor, it's like 90- 95 degrees or higher in my apartment," she says.

WXYZ



Romando Valeroso and Crystal Freeman outside of Courthouse Sqaure Apartments.

Freeman described the conditions as unbearable.

"It's horrible, I wake up every night and just dripping, and you would think I just hopped out of the shower," Freeman said.

Read the letter to tenants:



06.10.2026 - CSQ Letter to Tenants by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

Courthouse Square is a senior citizen apartment complex. Resident Angelique Foster said she is concerned about the health risks the heat poses to herself and her neighbors.

"Get the air on so that people cannot get heat stroke, so we won't be sick, so we can stay at our apartments comfortably," Foster said.

WXYZ Angelique Foster

When asked if she had considered moving, Foster said she already had been looking.

Resident Donald Hiakson said conditions inside the building have become increasingly difficult to endure. He had only two fans running in his apartment to provide some relief from the heat.

"We're getting to where it's unbearable, the heat is getting hotter and hotter," Hiakson said.

WXYZ Donald Hiakson

Residents say they have complained to building management but have not seen any action taken to restore the air conditioning.

Resident Romando Valeroso had this message for the building's management company.

"How would you feel if your parents had to live like this? Your wife or your children had to live in the conditions like this and elderly, how would you feel?"

7 News Detroit reached out to Redwood Communities, the Seattle-based property management company that owns Courthouse Square Apartments. The company confirmed the building's air conditioning is not operational and provided this statement:

"Redwood Communities is aware of the air conditioning outage at Courthouse Square Apartments and is actively working with qualified service providers to restore service as quickly as possible. The health, safety, and comfort of our residents remain our top priority."

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