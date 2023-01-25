Ann Arbor 'Snow Match' program inspires neighbors to help neighbors clear sidewalks

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is all a matter of perspective. You can see all the snow falling and see work, a task you have to take care of, or you can see an opportunity to be kind.

Tiffany Ng saw that opportunity and seized it. She spent time shoveling the sidewalk in front of a neighbor’s home in Ann Arbor’s Historic Kerrytown District as snow fell on Wednesday.

“It's just so rewarding to know that I am also shoveling snow for someone who is 91 years old and has been in this neighborhood since the 1950s. This is a historically black neighborhood, so it is interesting to get to know someone who has lived here for a really long time,” she said.

She is clearing the snow for her neighbor after signing up to be part of a new Ann Arbor pilot program called the A2 Snow Match.

“This is an important initiative for the city. We want to make sure we are being good neighbors to each other,” said John Fournier, Deputy City Administrator.

Fournier says it is a way for seniors, the disabled, or those in need to ask for help and a way for volunteers to step up.

“So we are building up our lists. Building up capacity, but we are hoping it is a smashing success,” said Fournier.

The hope is that one person helping someone else will inspire someone else to help.

If you want to learn more about snow match, click here.

