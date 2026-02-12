Catalytic converters stolen from cars at Ann Arbor high school parking lot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students at Huron High School in Ann Arbor are dealing with an unexpected crime after catalytic converters were stolen from three vehicles in the student parking lot last Friday.

The thefts occurred on Feb. 6 during school hours, prompting the school to send an email to parents and students about the incidents. Ann Arbor police confirmed they received two reports of catalytic converter thefts at the school.

One student discovered their catalytic converter was missing when they left school Friday afternoon. Another student called her parents when her car sounded like a monster truck upon starting. When she arrived home, she realized the catalytic converter had been cut off her vehicle.

"Getting that news, it was kind of concerning because that could happen to my car, anybody's car here, and here on. They basically say you're responsible for your own property, so I don't know if they're going to do much about it," student Jayden Thomas said.

WXYZ

The thefts have left some students shocked by the brazen crime occurring during school hours.

"That's crazy. You wouldn't expect it. That's crazy. It's like unexpected," student Aiden Burmann said.

However, other students weren't surprised by the thefts.

"They're not very surprised. Stuff gets stolen here all the time. Some people lose stuff," Thomas said.

The school acknowledged the thefts happened in an area of the parking lot not covered by surveillance cameras. Some students are now calling for improved security measures.

"I think that if they put a camera in the back and made an exit right here... people are more likely to park back there and feel safer," Burmann said.

WXYZ

Student Sterling Scott feels fortunate his vehicle sits lower to the ground, making it a less attractive target for thieves.

"I'm glad my car isn't like too high up, so they can't really steal it. They would have to get a thing to lift up the car like a jack to even lift it up. So, you know, I didn't think mine was gonna get stolen," Scott said.

A parent contacted 7 News Detroit raising concerns about security at the school and within the district.

The Ann Arbor Public Schools district provided a statement saying: "In the Ann Arbor Public Schools the safety of our students and staff is our priority. If a vehicle is damaged or items are stolen while at school we ask students and staff to report the incident to the school as soon as possible and to contact local police to file a police report."

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

