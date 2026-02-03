Chelsea police looking for woman who donated an apparent human skull at Goodwill

CHELSEA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Chelsea Police Department is looking to speak with a woman after an apparent human skull was put in a donation at Goodwill last month.

According to police, an officer was called to the Goodwill location around 1:54 p.m. on Jan. 26 for a report of a suspicious item that had been received at a donation drop-off.

Officials told officers they discovered what appeared to be a human skull wrapped in a shirt.

The officer took possession of the item and said there were no signs of damage or uncharacteristic holes. Police also consulted with the medical examiner's office, and the skull was turned over to them so further analysis can be done.

Police would like to speak with the woman to confirm her decision. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Gilbreath at 734-475-9122 x107 or email at tgilbreath@chelseapd.org.