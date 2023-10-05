Downtown Ypsilanti businesses, residents concerned about ongoing construction in the area

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Construction in downtown Ypsilanti has business owners and residents frustrated.

“It has affected our business, every business that’s downtown and it’s becoming a dire situation,” said Drew Salazar, director of training and development for Bobcat Bonnie’s.

Bobcat Bonnie’s in Ypsilanti is located on Michigan Ave. Salazar says the construction in the area has been non-stop since May.

“There have been several construction projects - from replacing the water mains to repairing some sidewalks, and now they're repaving a major road, Michigan Avenue,” said Salazar.

Salazar says the construction has made it hard for customers to find parking and even drive in the area. He added that over the past five months, foot traffic in downtown has been down and so has the number of customers who come through the restaurant’s doors.

“Unfortunately, right now with some of my employees, some of them had to get second jobs, some of them had to, unfortunately, leave our employment for another job that pays them in higher tips and everything because we’re not attracting the kind of business to support them,” said Salazar.

One Ypsilanti resident 7 Action News spoke with says she’s also noticed the decline in people coming downtown.

“With the construction, it doesn’t make anybody want to come down here,” said Felisha Bryant, Ypsilanti resident.

On Wednesday, Salazar’s team posted a plea for help on the Bobcat Bonnie’s Ypsilanti Facebook page.

“We wanted to encourage people inside the community and outside the community to help downtown because there is such a love for downtown here,” said Salazar.

On Thursday, there was a constant flow of people coming in and out of Bobcat Bonnie’s. Salazar says he thinks it’s because of the Facebook post.

"This has not been our typical lunch for more than six months, it is very heartwarming to see the support that people are giving us,” Salazar added.

7 Action News reached out to MDOT to see how long the construction will last.

An MDOT spokesman said the project completion date is contractually November 15th, but weather happens and unknowns are possible.

Meanwhile, Salazar says he has hope that people will return to downtown soon.

“We also have a strong sense of community here in Ypsilanti which is one of the things I love,” said Salazar.