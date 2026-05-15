Family wants answers after 28-year-old woman dies just days before parole at Michigan's only women's prison

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Khaira Howard was 28 years old and days away from being paroled when she died at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township. Now her parents are planning her funeral and demanding answers, as state lawmakers say her death is part of a much bigger problem inside Michigan's only women's prison.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Michigan family demands answers after daughter dies days before parole

Howard's mother, Shaquillia DeShields, said another inmate called her with details about her daughter's final moments.

"She said my daughter was sitting in a room and she was screaming for help. She said she was complaining about her chest. And she said someone was sitting with her. They got up and left her there… 30 to 45 minutes… by herself. She was screaming for help, and when they came back — she was unresponsive," DeShields said.

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Howard was set to be paroled May 27.

Her parents say the prison failed to provide her medication for schizophrenia and that her health concerns were not taken seriously.

"You just… It's like you never think that you would have to be burying your daughter. It's supposed to be the opposite way around. I can't even wrap my head around it. It's hurtful," Don Howard said.

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Howard's death is under investigation. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's press secretary, Stacey LaRouche, released a statement on the investigation.

"The Governor has directed MDOC, consistent with protocol, to conduct a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation of the recent tragic death in one of Michigan's prisons. This process will include a careful assessment by an independent medical examiner. When this process is complete, we will release the results of the investigation," LaRouche said.

State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky says Howard recently contacted her office about conditions at Huron Valley, saying she and other inmates were forced to clean mold without proper protective equipment. Pohutsky connected Howard's death to a broader pattern of deaths in Michigan Department of Corrections facilities.

"We're talking about Khaira today, but it's been less than a month since a man died in another MDOC facility from a fall. This is inexcusable, and something needs to change," Pohutsky said.

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MDOC spokeswoman Jenni Riehle provided a statement saying:

I can confirm that Khaira Howard passed away at Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility on May 13. Life saving measures were initiated by onsite staff and EMS was called where they continued life saving measures upon arrival to the facility, but attempts were unsuccessful. The death is currently under investigation.



The department takes the safety and security of its facilities, staff, and those under our supervision very seriously and has comprehensive processes and medical protocols for health emergencies. This includes processes for assessing patient health by qualified onsite staff, requesting outside emergency medical services if needed, and conducting life saving measures such as CPR. All incarcerated individuals are provided a consistent community standard of care which includes access to regular medical checkups and emergency services.



The Michigan Department of Corrections has established itself as a national leader in evidence-based corrections under the direction of Director Heidi E. Washington. Over the last decade, the department has safely reduced the prison population, worked to modernize our facilities and operations, increased opportunities that support long-term public safety and self-sufficiency, and achieved the lowest recidivism rates in our state’s history. We appreciate our officers, healthcare employees, and all other MDOC staff for their dedication to our core missions of public safety and preparing people for success.

Howard was serving one to 15 years for receiving and concealing stolen property.

Her death comes months after whistleblowers testified before a state legislative committee about black mold, inadequate medical care, drug trafficking, recorded strip searches, and retaliation against inmates who speak out at Women's Huron Valley.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ex-employees, others testify about mold, drug trafficking and more at Michigan's only women's prison

Ex-employees, others testify about mold, drug trafficking and more at Michigan's only women's prison

Pohutsky said MDOC leadership has repeatedly dismissed concerns about the facility.

WEB EXTRA: Extended interview with State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky

Extended interview with State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky

"Director Washington has said time and time again that there are no issues at Women's Huron Valley, and I don't understand how anybody can say that in good conscience after a woman just died," Pohutsky said.

Inmates also wrote letters to 7 News Detroit highlighting what they describe as serious problems at the prison.

