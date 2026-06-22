ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — University of Michigan basketball coach Dusty May is reportedly leaving Ann Arbor to become head coach of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, sending shockwaves through the Wolverines community just months after the team's national championship run.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Fans react as Dusty May reportedly leaves Michigan for the NBA

May led Michigan to a national title in just his second season with the program, finishing with a record of 64 wins and 13 losses.

The news is still rippling across campus, where students are reacting with a mix of pride and disappointment.

Watch Alex Crescenti's report on May reportedly leaving:

Dusty May leaving Michigan to take head coaching job with Dallas Mavericks

Saul Johnson-Green, a U-M grad student, said, "I was gonna say they just won the title. We gotta bring that guy back, right? Come on. What's going on here, guys?"

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For recent graduate Layi Olusanya, 26, the championship was the highlight of his senior year, making the news all the more difficult to process, "It's like, darn. I was speechless. It hasn't sunk in yet. I don't know how to react to it fully."

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U-M student Aidan Sullivan said he will miss what May brought to the program.

Sullivan said, "I'm gonna miss him. I love the energy he brought to the team. He was confident, passionate about the game… but he never flaunted it."

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For others, the reaction is more bittersweet.

Grad student Nikki Opeodu said, "I think he did a good job coaching our team. We got a championship. So happy for him. If it's a good career move, I wish him the best."

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May's reported departure could also have significant implications for guards Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, both of whom had announced they would forego the NBA Draft and return to Ann Arbor. It remains unclear whether either player will still return without May at the helm.

Sullivan addressed the players directly, "We love you, Trey. We love you, Elliott. I was there watching the national championship. I saw how happy you guys were. Let's keep running it back — keep playing the game you love. We'd love to have you in the Maize and Blue. And Trey, you're a Michigan man. Stay here in Michigan."

So far, the University of Michigan has not commented on reports that May is leaving.

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