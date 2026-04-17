Lawmakers and activists demand medical clemency for Michigan inmate exposed to black mold in prison

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — State lawmakers, criminal justice reform activists, and supporters are pleading with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to grant medical clemency to Krystal Clark, an inmate at Women's Huron Valley Prison.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Medical clemency demanded for Michigan inmate exposed to black mold

Supporters say Clark is showing signs of a fungal infection caused by black mold inside the prison and may not live long enough to see her parole date next year.

"Governor Whitmer, we are asking you to step in, to use your authority, your voice, and your leadership to address this crisis now," Trische Duckworth said.

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An infectious disease doctor noted that Clark is showing signs of a fungal infection.

"Dr. Bet, who is her specialist, infectious disease specialist, has documented and said that if she doesn’t leave that place, she could die," Jay Love said.

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State Rep. Dylan Wegela said he saw plenty of mold during a recent visit to the facility.

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"While I was at WHV, I was told repeatedly by leadership that they have never seen mold in this facility, a claim that was made despite the well-documented instances over the last several years, a claim that was made repeatedly, even while I was visiting, pointing out several locations where there was active growth occurring," Wegela said.

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The push for clemency follows whistleblower testimony before state lawmakers in February. The testimony described black mold infestation, inadequate medical care, drug trafficking, recorded strip searches, and retaliation against inmates who speak out.

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"Women cannot grieve or send grievances out because they are punished for them. They lose time with their family, they lose their phone calls, they get locked in solitary confinement," Andi Allen, a former prison employee, said.

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A spokesperson for Whitmer declined to comment on the clemency request.

The Michigan Department of Corrections denied the allegations of dangerous mold in a statement:

The department takes the health and safety of those currently under our supervision very seriously, and we remain committed to being a transparent partner. We appreciate our officers, healthcare employees, and all other hard-working MDOC staff for their dedication to our core missions of public safety and preparing people for success.



As part of its commitment to maintaining safe facilities, the department completes routine inspections, maintenance, and cleaning throughout all its facilities.



The Michigan Department of Corrections recently worked with a third-party contractor to complete additional proactive and comprehensive environmental testing at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility. Findings of these tests were consistent with expected results typically found in large settings where individuals live and work. Claims suggesting that the facility has dangerous, systemic, black, or toxic mold conditions are inaccurate.



The Michigan Department of Corrections cannot comment on the health or medical treatment of specific incarcerated individuals due to health privacy laws. All incarcerated individuals are provided a consistent community standard of care, which includes access to on-site medical staff, outside specialists when needed, and quality medications.



Clark is serving time for home invasion, assault, and armed robbery. Her supporters claim she was wrongfully convicted.

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