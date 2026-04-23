Local painter steps up to clean vandalized Ypsilanti National Little League buildings before opening day

YPSILANTI TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ypsilanti National Little League is preparing for opening day on Saturday after a community member stepped in to clean up graffiti left by vandals at Harris Park.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Local painter cleans vandalized Ypsilanti Little League buildings

Over the winter, vandals spray-painted buildings near the baseball fields. Jennifer Colby, a vice president of the Ypsilanti National Little League, said the vandalism happened in December.

"We have opening day come Saturday, so we had to get it painted," Colby said.

WXYZ Jennifer Colby

Colby, whose grandson plays on a team in the league, said the organization initially had people eager to help clean up the graffiti after telling the public what happened, but the help never arrived.

"A lot of people said they would come out and help, but when it came down to it, everybody kind of ghosted us and wouldn't respond or anything," Colby said.

As a last-ditch effort to get the buildings painted before opening day, Colby and other parents made another plea for help.

"We were in desperate need as of yesterday, and I made a post," Colby said.

Todd Nunley, owner of Tod's Painting Service, answered the call.

"We took half the day off to come here and do this," Nunley said.

WXYZ

Nunley says he grew up playing baseball at Harris Park and wanted to help the Little League.

"I spent thousands of hours playing ball, so it's kind of neat. It's the town I grew up in," Nunley said.

Colby said a police report was made about the vandalism, but no one has been arrested yet. She is happy the buildings are back to normal, so the kids can focus on the game.

"A lot of kids that come down and play. It gives them something to do," Colby said.

Anyone with information about the person or people responsible for the graffiti is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911.

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