Longtime educator accused of calling 7th grader the N-word now on administrative leave pending investigations

ANN ARBOR (WXYZ) — "I was shocked, hurt. We have lived in Ann Arbor and my son has gone to school here all his life. We've not experienced blatant racism," said Brittany, who asked that we not use her last name in hopes of preventing further backlash for her son.

Her 13-year-old son is a seventh grader at Slauson Middle School in Ann Arbor.

On Friday, a substitute teacher allegedly called her son the N-word after he used the word with a classmate.

"The teacher came up to him, asked him to leave the classroom, and, on the way out of their class, she said, 'Why are you using the N-word when you are an N-word?'"

Brittany's son also indicated that the teacher actually said the word and not an abbreviated form of the word.

In the hallway, things spiraled as the teacher is accused of continuing to say the N-word before being asked by another staffer to stop.

The educator is currently employed by the district as a substitute teacher after retiring from her longtime position as a teacher. She's now on administrative leave.

Monday morning, Brittany went to Ann Arbor Police to report the incident as a hate crime. A police spokesperson said they are investigating.

Then another incident took place Monday when a teaching assistant reportedly confronted Brittany's son to deny that the substitute used the racial slur. In Monday's incident, Brittany said the teaching assistant also used the offensive word and not an abbreviated form of it.

"Ann Arbor cannot support these people in their school system, period. If you do, you're tolerating it. And if you say you don't tolerate it, don't tolerate it," said Brittany.

Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Swift released the following statement: