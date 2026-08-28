Loved ones remember Ypsilanti stabbing victim as suspect faces murder charge

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Loved ones are remembering a 33-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Ypsilanti this week, describing him as someone who was always willing to help others, including the man now accused of killing him.



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Loved ones remember Ypsilanti stabbing victim

According to Ypsilanti police, officers responded Tuesday to the area of North Washington Street and Washtenaw Avenue after receiving reports that a man inside a Jeep was being stabbed. The victim was identified as David Wagner, 33.

Investigators say the suspect, Nick Zancy, is in jail and facing multiple charges, including murder.

For Wagner's loved ones, the loss has been devastating.

"It’s unfair, it’s not right," said Bobbi Kopeck, who helped raise Wagner.

Kopeck's son, Chris Kopeck, was Wagner's best friend.

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"He was one of those people who had a heart of gold," Chris said.

The Kopecks say the Jeep involved belonged to Wagner and that Zancy was Wagner's roommate.

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Chris Kopeck said Wagner and his partner opened their Detroit home to Zancy several months ago because he had nowhere else to live. However, he said they were preparing to ask him to leave because he was not contributing to the household.

"They were just kind of giving him more of a deadline, like, 'Hey, you’ve got to get yourself together. You’ve got to start getting your own place,'" Chris recalled.

According to Chris, Wagner was dropping Zancy off in Ypsilanti on Tuesday before the stabbing occurred. Family and friends say they are still struggling to understand what led to the deadly encounter.

"I can’t get it out of my head, the fear he might’ve gone through," Bobbi Kopeck said. "He died on that ground alone."

As the investigation continues, Wagner's loved ones say they want people to remember him for the person he was rather than the way he died.

"He’s not going to be forgotten. We will make sure of it," Bobbi said. "We will make sure that his heart and his spirit are never forgotten."

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Ypsilanti police.