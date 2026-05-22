Michigan lawmakers demand prison director resign after 2 women die at state's only women's prison

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan lawmakers from both parties are calling for the resignation of Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington following the deaths of two inmates at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility — the state's only women's prison.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Lawmakers demand Michigan prison director resign after 2 deaths

Khaira Howard, an inmate who had recently alerted lawmakers about mold inside the prison, died just weeks before her scheduled parole. Days later, inmate Rebecca Fackler also died. The exact causes of both deaths remain unknown.

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State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky said the deaths underscore what she described as a failure of leadership at the top of the state's prison system.

"Director Washington has said time and time again that there are no issues at Women's Huron Valley, and I don't understand how anybody can say that in good conscience after a woman just died," Pohutsky said.

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Howard's mother, Shaquilla DeShields, described her reaction to learning of her daughter's death.

"My first words was, what the hell did y'all do to my daughter? What did you do to her?" DeShields said.

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Heather Dennis, who was friends with both women while incarcerated, spoke about the impact of the losses.

"My heart just goes out to the families that have lost their loved ones due to this, because they're more than just an inmate with a number, they're human beings, every one of the women in there," Dennis said.

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On Thursday, Pohutsky sent a letter signed by 34 lawmakers from both parties demanding Washington resign, saying change cannot happen under her leadership.

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State Rep. Donavan McKinney, one of the lawmakers who signed the letter, said the situation has reached a breaking point.

"Enough is enough. So we're all fed up because this is a cycle of issues that have never been addressed. So we have to do what we need to do as legislators and call on the executive to, we have to get rid of her," McKinney said.

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McKinney joined a virtual meeting with Washington about the women's prison on Friday. He said the response from the department felt familiar.

"They just talked about how, you know, they're doing some things to address what's happening, you know, kind of like the same spiel we've been hearing for years now," McKinney said.

McKinney said lawmakers are now pushing to close the facility entirely.

"We're calling, from community to legislators, we're calling to shut that facility down and move those women somewhere else," McKinney said.

Activists and concerned citizens protested in front of the prison earlier this week.

The controversy follows a House Oversight Committee hearing where whistleblowers described extreme mold, inadequate medical care, drug trafficking, and retaliation against inmates who speak out. I reported in April that four homicide investigations had been launched in five weeks at prisons throughout the state since March.

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The Michigan Department of Corrections issued the following statement:

The Michigan Department of Corrections has established itself as a national leader in evidence-based corrections under the direction of Director Heidi E. Washington. Over the last decade, the department has safely reduced the prison population, worked to modernize facilities and operations, increased opportunities that support long-term public safety and self-sufficiency, and achieved the lowest recidivism rates in our state’s history.



This past September, the department hosted its largest college graduation ceremony to date at Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility, with 70 women graduating with associate or bachelor’s degrees from Jackson College and Eastern Michigan University. Under the Director’s leadership, a Vocational Village, which certifies women in skilled trades, was also implemented at the facility and has helped hundreds of women gain the right skills for a good-paying job. The department is committed to its mission of preparing people for success and providing safe and secure facilities.



Director Washington has been onsite with healthcare leadership at Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility to provide oversight in day-to-day operations while investigations are underway. Additional experienced clinical leadership from across the state have also been called to the facility to provide assistance during this time. The department continues to prioritize the investigations and will provide information on their findings when they conclude.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

