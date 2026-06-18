YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Know Obstacles Music Arts Camp is underway this week inside the Alexander Music Building at Eastern Michigan University, culminating in the debut of an original rock opera written specifically for its performers.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report:

Musicians of all abilities debut rock opera at Eastern Michigan University

The show, called "Living on the Spectrum," was written by Dean Solden for a handful of the 30 musicians participating in the week-long camp, which is sponsored by the Music Therapy Department at Eastern Michigan University.

Meera Kumar, a 23-year-old singer and guitarist from Ann Arbor, is one of the performers. She said the experience gives participants a space where they feel seen and supported.

"It makes them, and specifically me, be inclusive, to have, like a safe environment for this kind of band, or as I would say, the 'Special Needs Band,'" Kumar said. "The one song he wrote for me was 'I'm not that little girl."

WXYZ-TV

The camp serves people of all abilities. Michael Gielniak, Executive Director of Michigan Arts Access, said the experience is transformative for performers and audiences alike.

"When you see somebody that basically society has forgotten that shows immense talent, that can perform in a rock band … it's an amazing experience," Gielniak said.

WXYZ-TV

This is only the second year the Know Obstacles Music Arts Camp has been sponsored by EMU's Music Therapy Department. This year's camp includes 30 musicians and 12 staffers, with everyone encouraged to express themselves.

Solden said he was moved to create the work specifically for the campers.

"I'm a writer, you know? I said, 'I'd like to write a rock opera for them and about them,'" Solden said.

WXYZ-TV

Among the performers is James Murtha, 36, who is playing guitar after a severe neck injury sidelined him for years.

"Yeah, I started playing when I was 16, had the accident when I was 24, 25, and didn't really play for 6 years after that, but then I just kind of figured out a way to do it," Murtha said.

WXYZ-TV

Kumar said the opera's themes resonate deeply with everyone involved.

"Living on their own, talking about how scary it was for them with their parents having to, like, rescue them in a few situations," Kumar said.

The show is free and open to the public. It begins at 2 p.m. Friday in the Alexander Recital Hall at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti.

——————————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

