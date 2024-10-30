Non-U.S. citizen charged with voting in 2024 General Election

(WXYZ) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit have released a statement saying a non-U.S. citizen is facing charges for voting in the 2024 General Election.

The unidentified person allegedly registered to vote and cast a ballot.

Benson and Savit's statement details more about the case:

Following an alleged violation of the law involving a non-U.S. citizen voting at an Ann Arbor early voting site on Sunday, October 27, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized criminal charges of (1) Unauthorized Elector Attempting To Vote, in violation of MCL 168.932a(c), and (2) Perjury – Making a False Affidavit for Purpose of Securing Voter Registration, in violation of MCL 168.933.



All charges are allegations only, and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.



Only U.S. citizens can register and vote in our elections. It is illegal to lie on any registration forms or voting applications about one’s citizenship status. Doing so is a felony.



We are grateful for the swift action of the clerk in this case, who took the appropriate steps and referred the case to law enforcement. We are also grateful to law enforcement for swiftly and thoroughly investigating this case. Anyone who attempts to vote illegally faces significant consequences, including but not limited to arrest and prosecution.



Noncitizen voting is an extremely isolated and rare event. Investigations in multiple states and nationwide have found no evidence of large numbers of noncitizens registering to vote. Even less common is a noncitizen actually casting a ballot. When it does happen, we take it extremely seriously. Our elections are secure and Michigan’s state and local election officials carefully follow the law.



Our duty to the law is paramount, as is our responsibility to ensure that every eligible voter is able to register and cast a ballot.



Let this be clear: Voting records are public – any noncitizen who attempts to vote fraudulently in Michigan will be exposing themselves to great risk and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

No other details have been released.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement on the case: