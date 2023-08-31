Parolee arrested near downtown Ann Arbor amid a string of break-ins at homes of U-M students

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I was kind of worried just because we just moved in and everything," said one student who lives on Catherine Street where three of seven recent break-ins took place.

Ann Arbor Police announced that they were investigating a string of break-ins including a home invasion where a woman confronted a stranger in her bedroom. She yelled for him to get out and the man reportedly replied, "You get out" before shoving her out of the way and exiting her home.

The break-ins took place Tuesday and Wednesday with the latest break-in taking place Wednesday night on Sybil Street. The occupants were not home but a couple bottles of alcohol were stolen. Neighbors were able to give officers a description of the man they would later learn was the suspect.

In some of the other cases, electronics and cash were stolen.

Then early Thursday morning, around 12:40 AM, a 52-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted in nearby Wheeler Park.

Police said the woman identified the man who assaulted her as Charles House. She told officers she was in a dating relationship with him but that he just punched her and tried to strangle her. She was able to fight back and said he took off on his bicycle but police tracked him down and placed House, 58, under arrest.

Ann Arbor Police said House matched the description of the suspect in two of the break-ins.

Thursday afternoon, he was set to be formally charged with Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, Unarmed Robbery, and Domestic Violence, but at his arraignment, the assistant prosecutor said she was asking for a $1 million bond because House is expected to be arraigned on additional charges tied to at least two of the break-ins.

Ann Arbor Police said they're investigating House's possible involvement in another five break-ins.

In January, House was paroled from the Michigan Department of Corrections after serving time in prison for a 2018 home invasion and another home invasion in 2019.

Ann Arbor Police are still urging people to lock all doors and windows at night especially those on the first floor.

Some students said they were surprised to hear about the break-ins.

"I was honestly surprised because, especially Kerrytown and Ann Arbor in general, I'm junior now and I've been here for a minute and I think it feels super safe," said Lola D'Onofrio. She added that she and her roommate are now paying more attention to making sure doors are locked and even considering a video doorbell.

House is expected to be back in court Friday to be formally charged in two break-in cases as well as the assault because the magistrate wanted to be able to have all of the cases in front of her before determining his bond.