Pinball Pete's future in jeopardy as developer proposes high rise

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The future of Pinball Pete's in Ann Arbor is a concern for patrons and the arcade's co-owners. According to the city of Ann Arbor's website, a developer is looking to demolish several businesses and build a 17-story mixed-use, apartment building.

Caden Proctor and Zane Berrault, seniors at the University of Michigan, said Pinball Pete’s was their first stop after their biochemistry exam today.

“It’s a great place to de-stress," Proctor said.

The two said they were surprised to see stickers in the arcade that read SavePetes.com. The website details how a developer wants to demolish Pinball Pete’s and several other businesses along South University Avenue and build a high-rise.

That information and a rendering of the high rise are verified on the city of Ann Arbor’s website.

Proctor said, “If Pete’s were to close down due to the new development that would be really sad.”

Pinball Peter's co-owner Ted Arnold said he learned about the proposed development Friday evening.

“I was a little bit off guard and surprised," he told 7 Action News. “We’ve got a lease in good standing and a good relationship with our landlord. It was something I definitely wasn’t expecting."

He said he’s unclear what the developer’s plans are, he doesn’t want to close nor move.

Arnold said a phone conference with his landlord and the developer is in the works, and he’s thankful for those trying to save a 27-year gem for the Ann Arbor community.

“We try and keep a very family-oriented atmosphere," he said.

7 Action News reached out to the developer, Myefski Architects in Chicago, and asked if they’re considering accommodating Pinball Pete’s in their new site plans.

Myefski Architects has not responded to that inquiry.

7 Action News also reached out to the City of Ann Arbor. The city said it's aware that the owner of the property is looking to sell.

The developer has had preliminary conversations with city staff. However, the developer has not formally submitted any paperwork for redeveloping the site. The city would review any proposal for redevelopment as it relates to existing zoning.

Arnold said, “We love Ann Arbor and hopefully they love us, and we can get through this and see where it goes because we do not want to close?”

Before anything becomes final, the developer is holding a meeting on Tuesday, December 5th at 6 pm, at the downtown library. Citizens are welcome to give input.