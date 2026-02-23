Police say Ypsilanti vape shop was selling marijuana to kids in candy-inspired packaging

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ypsilanti police raided a downtown vape shop in mid-February after months of complaints that children were buying marijuana there — and authorities say the store wasn't even licensed to sell it.

Officers shut down Ypsi Smoke and Mart, chaining and padlocking its doors. Inside, police seized marijuana packaged in ways that Police Chief Tim Anderson says could easily fool parents.

"Again, if you pay attention here — this packaging. Got Slimer here. This is what some of the young kids are carrying around. At first glance, you may think this is candy or cookies and cream, but what's really inside is THC, marijuana," Anderson said.

Anderson said the shop was allegedly selling marijuana to children who may have been coming from school or the nearby transit center.

"It was being distributed to children, maybe as they came from school or left the transit center. We were able to substantiate some of those claims through investigations, which led us to the vape shop," Anderson said.

The shop had a sign on its door stating customers must be 21 or older to enter.

Some customers said they were shocked to learn marijuana was being sold inside at all.

"I didn't even know they sold marijuana," Russell Shropshire said.

Lee Tooson, who frequents the area, said he was not surprised by the enforcement action.

"Police were saying that they believe the shop was selling weed to kids. I wouldn't doubt it — from what I saw coming in and out of here, it was nothing but kids. A lot of little kids. They jump off that bus and come over here and crowd around," Tooson said.

Ypsilanti parents Halie Gatz and Xavier Anderson said the allegations left them stunned.

"It's irritating because what if my child was 15 or a little older, and next thing you know, he comes home and says, 'Mom, look what I got.' Like, no," Gatz said.

"That's kind of messed up because you never know what kid might walk in there, then come home to their parents looking all high and can't do anything for themselves. Next thing you know CPS is calling and kids get taken because they came home high," Xavier Anderson said.

Calls to the listed owner of the building were not returned.

Chief Anderson said the bust should serve as a warning to other smoke shops in the area.

"We take these complaints seriously, we're going to investigate, and we have no problem coming in and shutting you down when you're involved in illicit and illegal activity," Anderson said.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Their report has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review.

