Revitalization efforts bring new shops, apartments, and a grocery store to Briarwood Mall area in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Change is in the air at and around Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor as new shops, dining options, and apartments are on the way.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

New shops, apartments, and a grocery store revitalize Briarwood Mall area

A brand-new grocery store, Harvest Market, will open its doors on April 15. The store was built where the Sears used to be, and construction is underway on brand-new apartments nearby that will bring even more people to the area.

Melissa Grey is the director of marketing and business development at Briarwood Mall. She walked me through what is coming to the mall this summer.

"It feels amazing, amazing to turn this beautiful property into a multi-use property," Grey said.

WXYZ Melissa Grey

"We are getting an experiential 16,000 square foot space that’s opening up this summer. We have DICK’s Sporting Goods that will be right on the outside, so you get to walk in from the mall," Grey said.

Donna Wright is the human resource manager for Harvest Market. She said, although the store is not connected to the mall, she hopes Harvest Market shoppers also visit the mall and help boost foot traffic there.

"It’s excitement, it’s the revitalization of the area," Wright said.

WXYZ Donna Wright

"We’re not just a grocery store, we’re a community, and we want to make sure people are understanding that," Wright said.

On Thursday, Wright was interviewing people for jobs at the grocery store. I spoke with Michael Powers, who recently got hired to work in the deli department.

"I’m really excited about it," Powers said.

I also caught up with Meri Schoof, a shopper inside Briarwood Mall, who said she is excited to see the new changes come to the area.

"It’s a good thing with all the apartments out here, I think that will bring a lot more people, and the new market is going to be great when that opens," Schoof said.

WXYZ Meri Schoof

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