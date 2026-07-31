Saline River at center of permit request tied to Oracle, OpenAI data center in Saline Township

SALINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Saline River is at the center of a new permit request connected to a data center under construction in Saline Township.

Oracle and OpenAI, the companies behind the data center, filed a permit request with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, known as EGLE, seeking approval to discharge treated wastewater into the Saline River.

EGLE says the permit request is for the discharge of treated sewage generated from the bathrooms at the facility.

A spokesperson for EGLE said:

"'Treated wastewater' means the water has gone through processes to ensure it meets standards that protect both people and the environment. The specific treatment steps can vary depending on several factors, but all permitted discharges have to meet strict limits and are routinely checked for compliance."

Sarah Brabbs lives about seven miles from the data center. She and her husband, Jacob, say they are concerned that toxic chemicals will be dumped into the river.

"I have never gotten that angry that quickly in my life I don't think," Sarah Brabbs said.

WXYZ Sarah Brabbs

Jacob Brabbs said the area around the river is well-used by the community.

"A lot of people fish there. A lot of people recreate in the park. The park is very beautiful," Jacob Brabbs said.

WXYZ Jacob Brabbs

The Saline Township data center also uses water to cool down computer systems. Oracle said their data center will operate on a closed loop water system.

Erik Nordman, the director of the Institute of Public Utilities at Michigan State, explained what that means.

"The water is recycled, so you fill the pipes up once with the water, and when that water absorbs the waste heat, it goes to a chiller, which cools the water back down and then that cold water is recycled, so those closed loop systems use a lot less water," Nordman said.

Previous coverage: Saline Township board approves Oracle tax abatement, cap it at original $4.8B project cost

Saline Township board approves Oracle tax abatement, cap it at original $4.8B project cost

Sarah Brabbs said she will be watching closely to see what EGLE decides.

"My top concern is they will get approval and that no one will ever check what's true, what's happening," she said.

Public comment on the permit request ends on Aug. 24th. EGLE says it will take the comments into consideration as it decides whether to approve the request.

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