SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Saline has secured a $1.5 million state grant to support a new downtown development called The Saline Project, which will bring new housing, commercial space, and an outdoor gathering spot to the area.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Saline secures $1.5 million state grant for new downtown development project

The project will transform a historic building on South Ann Arbor Street into apartments and commercial space. The adjacent outdoor area will become a public gathering spot featuring seating, lighting, and trees.

In addition to the $1.5 million from the state, the city is committing $500,000 to the outdoor portion of the project.

"We’ve talked about it long enough; it’s time to actually execute a quality project that will improve the quality of life for Saline residents," Brian Marl said.

WXYZ Mayor Brian Marl

Marl, the mayor of Saline, said he is looking forward to more people flocking to the area.

"I think it has the potential to be transformational for our downtown, I think it will attract additional investment to our community," Marl said.

Cindy Lewis has lived in the Saline area since 1998 and is looking forward to the new outdoor gathering area.

"I think it’s wonderful, I think it’s a great idea," Lewis said. "Right now, we meet in the street on Thursday nights; they have live music through the summer, but they have to block off the street, and everyone hangs out, which is cool, but if we have our own private space, we won’t have to block off the road."

WXYZ Cindy Lewis

Erika Aylward is the co-owner of Boulevard Market, a cheese and specialty foods shop that recently opened in downtown Saline. She said she and her husband decided to open their second shop in the city because of how it invests in the community.

"I would love to see more people out and about on the street," Aylward said. "Any investment in community is just a positive move in an increasingly digital world. We have to keep connecting with people."

WXYZ

Construction on The Saline Project is expected to begin in the next few months and be completed by 2027.

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