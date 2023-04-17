Sex offender charged with breaking into police watchdog's Ann Arbor house & killing her

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — He is accused of breaking into the home of a former Ann Arbor Police Watchdog and community leader. Police say he then violently raped and killed her.

When a magistrate tried to arraign 54-year-old Ricky McCain over the weekend, he refused to cooperate with deputies. Monday, law enforcement told 7 Action News they were prepared to take a tablet to his cell to arraign him virtually if necessary, but he cooperated.

“The victim in this case died of strangulation. There were ligature marks on her neck, bruising on her thigh. There was forced entry into her home,” said Jessica Blanch, Washtenaw County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, during the hearing.

McCain was charged with open murder, home invasion 1st degree, and criminal sexual conduct - assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, in connection with the homicide investigation of Jude Walton. Open murder can be punishable by life in prison without parole.

A not guilty plea was entered on McCain’s behalf. The magistrate denied bond. A probable cause conference is set for April 27th at 9:00 am at 14A District Court.

McCain has a long criminal history, including a conviction for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

“She was a pillar in the community and her outreach efforts did not go unnoticed by this police department,” said Aimee Metzer, Ann Arbor Police Chief.

Chief Metzer knew and respected the victim through her work.

The victim is 51-year-old Jude Walton, a former commissioner of the Independent Community Oversight Commission - and an advocate for the homeless through her work at Avalon Housing. Her co-workers and neighbors realized something was wrong when she didn’t show up for work on Thursday - and found evidence someone broke into her house.

Police say surveillance video showed McCain going into Walton's home shortly after midnight and police recognized him as a person of interest in a recent theft call.

“Officers had dealt with him the day before, so they were familiar with the person as soon as they looked at the video,” said Chief Metzer.

Chief Metzer says investigators arrested him hours after the investigation started. They held him on another charge while they collected more evidence to connect him to what happened to Walton.

Friends of Walton say she did not know McCain. Avalon Housing says McCain was not a client or tenant.

Avalon Housing thanked people for paying tribute to Walton by supporting them.

“Jude’s commitment to social justice continues to this day – Avalon Housing is deeply grateful and touched that Jude’s family has requested that anyone seeking to make donations in her honor do so by donating to Avalon Housing in her memory. Avalon Housing, where Jude worked for 14 years, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1992 to provide a long-term solution to homelessness. Donations can be made by visiting avalonhousing.org/donate [avalonhousing.giv.sh],” said Rose Tantraphol, a media spokeswoman for Avalon Housing.

