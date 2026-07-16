ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada and northern Minnesota blanketed metro Detroit on Thursday, but crowds still filled the streets of Ann Arbor for the annual Art Fair.

Many attendees wore masks to protect themselves from the hazy conditions. Festival organizers also took steps to keep artists and vendors safe.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report below:

Smoky skies from Canadian and Minnesota wildfires don't stop crowds at Ann Arbor Art Fair

Emily Blunt, an Ann Arbor resident, attended the fair with her father. Both wore respirator masks.

"I'm glad that people are out here even with the poor air quality, so I think it's great to support the artists," Blunt said.

Blunt said her time living abroad gave her experience dealing with poor air quality.

"I lived in Beijing for four years, so I'm familiar with taking precautions against the high air quality. So I pulled this one (mask) out and it makes me feel more comfortable being out here," Blunt said.

Ann Arbor resident Emily Blunt and her father

One woman who traveled from Columbus, Ohio, said she bought a mask 30 minutes before arriving at the fair.

"We were ready for the heat but not for the haziness," Janet Menges said.

One artist who came from Pittsburgh was not wearing a mask but said he had another tool ready if the smoke became a problem.

"A few years ago in Pittsburgh, we had a bit of smog from fire as well. So just stay out here. I have my inhaler with me just in case," Dante Campudoni said.

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Doug Botsford, operating partner at Blimpy Burger, said he was initially worried the hazy skies would keep people away.

"Definitely concerning about how much product you want to bring. You're worried about the turnout from the crowd, but we're committed and we're excited to be here," Botsford said.

WXYZ Doug Botsford

Nick Lemmer, executive director of the Ann Arbor Art Fair, said he and his team went out and purchased respirator masks for artists and vendors. Lemmer said he has also been in contact with local health and emergency officials.

"We're taking the situation seriously. We've been in communications with the city of Ann Arbor Emergency Management, Washtenaw County Health Department," Lemmer said.

Related video: Ask Dr. Nandi: Your questions about Michigan's air quality answered

Ask Dr. Nandi: Your questions about Michigan's air quality answered

Artists and vendors also have the option to close their booths early if they choose.

"Just making sure they have the option because they're busy. Some of them were out here until early in the morning and we're just going to make it as easy as possible," Lemmer said.

WXYZ Nick Lemmer

Lemmer encouraged people to attend the fair at their own discretion.

"We're taking the health risks very seriously and we're encouraging people to make the decision on their own, but the fair is open," Lemmer said.

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