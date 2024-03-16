UM students share thoughts on firing of head coach Juwan Howard

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The sidelines at the Michigan men's basketball games at Crisler Center won't be the same come next season. The University of Michigan is preparing to get a new head coach after firing Juwan Howard on Friday.

Most of the students 7 Action News spoke with say they hope it's for the better.

Patrick Mason, a freshman said, "I don't really know a lot about basketball, but I went to a few Michigan basketball games, and like, one of them, we were losing so bad I fell asleep."

Mason said March Madness isn't the same without Michigan playing in the big tournament. He's among many students who didn't mince words about the direction the team has been headed in the past couple of seasons.

"You know, I think it's always good to create new beginnings," one young lady stated.

Aaron Chong, a sophomore said, "I feel like maybe a new coach and a new higher will kind of change the dynamics of the team, being that I think we're the last in the standings and whatnot."

Despite the Wolverines winning eight games and racking up 24 losses this season, some students are still a bit more lenient about the quality of Howard's tenure.

Devonte King, an incoming law school student opined, "I think it's a very tough situation, considering his health problems and the success they had during the pandemic. But I also understand it's been a very tough year for the Wolverines."

"It's been two years in a row. So, seeing a school legend (go) always hurts. But I'm excited to see who the new coach is going to be and which direction we're going in in the future," he continued.

Others are indifferent and some hadn't learned of the news until now.

Shrey Pandya, a junior said, "Hopefully, maybe we can have a better coach to re-win legacy and have a much better program."

Some students say the previous coach, John Beilein, set a high bar. It's one they would have liked to see maintained under Howard.

"He, like, did his time here, created a good program. He, like, did what he needed to do. But it's time to, like, bring someone in," another young lady said.

While things between Howard and the university did not pan out, many students are still giving him credit for what he's meant to the University of Michigan as a whole.