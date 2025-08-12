University of Michigan debuts elevated food options at the Big House for football season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan is upping its food game for the upcoming college football season with an array of new menu items at Michigan Stadium, from Bloody Mary deviled eggs to cherry bomb chicken meatballs.

The menus at the Big House this season are stacked, creating a memorable culinary experience for those attending games this fall.

"I think it looks really good. I love the chicken and waffle bowl. The mitten burger and fries seems super good," said Logan Smallegan, a University of Michigan student.

When football at the Big House gets underway later this month, hungry fans will have many options when it comes to food.

"One of the big things we got back was we are looking for fresher, we're looking for more variety, and the ability to have gluten-free options and some lighter options," said Bret Donaldson, Senior Executive Chef for Sodexo Michigan Athletics.

And did they deliver. The university is debuting a variety of different food options that will be available throughout the stadium with three different menus.

The club menu this year features classic chicken tenders, Nashville hot tenders, truffle Parmesan fries, and the Woodson Whiskey stacked burger.

"I see a lot of variety, so I am really into that," Smallegan said.

This year, Donaldson really wanted to incorporate more Michigan-centric food like its cherry bomb chicken meatball, Founders brat, and Dearborn meat knockwurst footlong, all found on the retail menu.

"Trying to incorporate as much of those Michigan flavors in a lot of cherry, a lot of blueberry, a lot of locally produced items, especially the relationship with Dearborn meats," Donaldson said.

And on the suite menu, you'll find Bloody Mary deviled eggs, smoked salmon dip, a wild Michigan mushroom, and blackeye pea burger, along with a Fuji apple buckle.

"Taking that game day experience and doing what we can to elevate it and bring it up a little bit," Donaldson said.

Students who plan to attend games this year expressed excitement for the revamped menu.

"There's so many options, which is not normal, and I would say it's high-end, which is really good. It was kind of time to do that," said Paula Galpan, a junior at the University of Michigan.

"I love the Mediterranean mezze platter that's really cool," Smallegan said.

"Yeah, this is exciting... a stackable burger," said Irina Logvinoch, a University of Michigan student.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.