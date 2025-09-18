University of Michigan issues alert about stabbing on campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan has issued alerts about a stabbing that occurred on campus in the area of Catherine and Zina Pitcher.

Police say the man tried to enter the construction site for the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion. After being denied entry, police say he assaulted "an individual."

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area. They have not released any information on any victims.

The suspect is described as a heavyset Black man in a white shirt, tie, and jeans. They have released the following photo of the man:

University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) U-M DPSS



PHOTO RELEASE: Related to the 9/18/25 U-M Emergency Alert, an image of the stabbing suspect is provided. If you see this individual, call 911 immediately.



Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 734-763-1131 or visit the online reporting system at dpss.umich.edu.

Anyone who sees him or knows his current location is asked to call 911.