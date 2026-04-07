University of Michigan national championship to be celebrated with parade, rally at Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Details have been released for the parade and rally to celebrate the 2026 University of Michigan Men's Basketball National Championship on the school's campus.

The celebration will kick off on Saturday with a parade across campus beginning at 10:00 a.m. It will start at the President's House, make its way down State Street, and end at Yost Ice Arena. Officials say fans should plan to line South University Drive outside the President's House west to the Student Union and south down State Street to Yost Ice Arena. Streets for the parade route will be closed at 8:00 a.m. Those planning on attending should use the parking structures around campus, including those on Thompson Street, Maynard, Thayer, and Forest Avenue.

The parade will be followed at 1:00 p.m. with a ticketed event at Crisler Center. Eligible students, season ticket holders, and donors with 500 or more priority points will be contacted by the Michigan Athletic Ticket Office via email starting Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Reserved seats are $30 for the upper bowl and $75 for the lower bowl, with all proceeds going to the Champions Circle to directly benefit Michigan's student-athletes. Student tickets are $20, and those attendees will have access to the Maize Rage section within the arena.

If any tickets remain available, a general public ticket sale will take place Thursday at 5:00 p.m. through MGoBlue.com/Tickets . Doors at Crisler will open to ticket holders at noon on Saturday.

The championship celebration at Crisler will be televised live on the Big Ten Network. It will also stream on the Fox Sports App.

You can also get full coverage on 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com.