Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage doing doughnuts on lawns

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — What may have been fun for one person resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damage for Kevin Osak and other property owners along Territorial Road.

A close-up look at the damage from off-roading incident

The Webster Township resident said his tree service told him about the damage which occurred some time in the early morning hours on Friday during a rain storm.

“They really did some deep ruts. I mean, they came out here and picked a perfect time in the rain and just decided to cause havoc," he said.

Osak told 7 News Detroit vandals did doughnuts on his lawn and ruined his well-maintained yard in the process.

“What kind of thrill is that? Is it young kids, drunk, somebody just ticked off at the whole town or something? I can’t figure it out," he said.

Osak just knows someone else's carelessness and stupidity have put him in a financial rut.

“I just talked to my insurance and got an estimate. It's about $3,000 of damage for me," he said.

"Three other people had damage. The one gentleman's is more. So his could be 5, 6, 7,000 (dollars). So, this is a lot of money we're talking for people that are... me, personally, I'm a retiree on a fixed income," Osak explained.

Unco Chad Kubo also lives on Territorial Road just down from Osak.

“This was in my driveway like that, and there’s a whole bunch more," he tossed a clump of dirt and grass.

Osak said he discovered his lawn vandalized after spotting large chunks of dirt and grass covering his driveway.

Kubo recalled, “I thought somebody was targeting me.”

He soon learned he wasn't alone after taking a drive down Territorial Road. 7 News Detroit spoke with a third impacted property owner off-camera.

In all, they said at least four properties were vandalized.

Osak said one neighbor reported seeing a full-size white pickup truck with a light bar doing doughnuts, Friday around 1:30 a.m.

Kubo said, “I don’t know why somebody would do this, damage other people’s property.”

When asked what his message is to the culprit, Osak said, "I hope you turn yourself in and let me know why you did this.”

Kubo said, “Gotta stop damaging people’s property. Go get a job, get a life. Go do something productive instead of damaging something that’s not yours.”

Residents are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department.