Washtenaw County Health Department distributes 12,000 KN95 face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19

(WXYZ) — With the Omicron variant surging across the US, CDC has updated its mask policy emphasizing protection, fit, and comfort.

The CDC says masking is a critical tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it is essential to remember that any mask is better than no mask.

Today, Washtenaw County Health Department distributed 12,000 KN95 masks for free.

85-year-old Adel Report was one of the attendees and said events like this help create awareness.

Report said, "Other people have had tremendous difficulty finding masks, particularly finding the best kind of mask, the N95 or the KN95."

The CDC’s updated mask guidelines state that loosely woven cloth masks provide the least amount of protection while masks like KN95 and N95 provide the best protection.

Even after being fully vaxed and boosted, Report still prefers to wear a mask because it protects her from catching the Omicron variant and helps curb the infection rate.

"A pandemic is a community event, and I think individualism takes a back seat for the interest of everybody," said Report.

Selecting the correct type of mask is just winning half the battle. CDC says it's super important to make sure your mask has a snug fit.

But nearly two years into the pandemic, are people taking the mask recommendation seriously?

Marina Martinez Karts, who attended the event, says she thinks people know the importance but choose not to follow or wear one properly.

While another event attendee Diane Dugan says, it differs from city to city. Dugan feels in Ann Arbor, people take face masks "very seriously."

