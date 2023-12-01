Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office investigating break-ins at 4 Ypsilanti businesses

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Big Lots, At Home, Wild Bill's Tobacco and DRIP 154 clothing store were all broken into between 2 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. on Thursday.

All of the businesses are located along Washtenaw Avenue.

Items were stolen from Big Lots, Wild Bill Tobacco and DRIP 154.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t have any suspects in custody, but they do believe the break-ins at each of the stores are related.

The owner of DRIP 154 says this is the second time in two weeks that his store has been broken into. He added that the break-ins have cost him more than $6,000.

All of the stores were open for business on Friday.

If you have any surveillance video or information that will help the sheriff’s office catch the person or people responsible for the break-ins, you're encouraged to contact them at 734-971-8400.