Whitmore Lake man charged with sexually abusing an underage relative is held on a $10 million bond

NORTHFIELD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Whitmore Lake man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted an underage relative for years.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Whitmore Lake man charged with sexually abusing an underage relative

Seafra Kent was arraigned Wednesday via Zoom and charged with multiple crimes, including six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive activity, and child sexually abusive material. A judge set his bond at $10 million.

Watch the full arraignment:

Man charged in child sexual assault in Northfield Township

"The court thinks there is a significant community safety issue," Magistrate Odetalla said.

The Northfield Township Police Department began investigating Kent in December 2025 after receiving information that he might be having inappropriate communications with minors.

"This past Monday morning, somebody reported to us some information that corroborated the information we received in December. The information was credible enough for us to apply for a search warrant for Mr. Kent’s residence and his electronics," Lt. David Powell of the Northfield Police Department said.

WXYZ Lt. David Powell

Police arrested Kent on Monday.

"It is heinous, it’s disgusting, and there’s no tolerance for it," Powell said.

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Laura Willenbring said the charges stem from allegations made by an underage relative. Prosecutors added that Kent allegedly tried to use the minor relative to recruit other minors for sexual activity, and that he had a video showing the minor victim performing sexual acts on him.

"The defendant is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, six counts of that CSC 1," Willenbring said.

"The defendant admitted that this sexual conduct occurred more than 50 times," Willenbring said.

Kent is scheduled to return to court on May 7 for a probable cause hearing.

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