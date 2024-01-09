Wolverine fans rush to nab National Championship shirts, hats, embracing 'Michigan vs Everybody'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — "It was so electric," said Sabine Gabaron, an instructor at the University of Michigan, about the Wolverines game against the Huskies for the National Championship.

Sabine, who has two sons attending the U-M in Ann Arbor, was shopping at the M Den on Campus Tuesday for championship shirts and hats to commemorate the Wolverines' big win in Houston for the national title.

"We're originally from France. We arrived here when Michigan won the Rose Bowl in 1998. So, for us, it's just like a full circle," Sabine told 7 Action News. "We're so excited that they won."

Sabine and one of her sons, Leo, a senior at the University of Michigan, searched for championship shirts and hats for the family, including Leo's younger brother who was in Houston Monday as a member of the University of Michigan Marching Band.

"I'm trying to see which one I want," said Leo as he looked at different versions of championship gear. "I want the hat for sure."

Leo said he's also excited to see the different variety of items coming into their stores throughout the week.

Stacy Servay visited the M Den on Campus to shop for several Wolverines in her family, including her two sons, husband, and sister who went to Houston for the game.

"I'm a teacher, so when they won last week, I went online right away and put in for a substitute," Stacy said. "I'm, like, either I'm going to be crying at home or I'm going to be really tired because I'm going to be happy and up all night."

