Wolverines 'deeply grateful' to Dusty May as he leaves for Dallas Mavericks job

(WXYZ) — University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel has issued a statement confirming Dusty May has left the program.

Manuel released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

While we are disappointed to see Dusty leave Michigan, we are deeply grateful to the May family for the lasting impact they have made on our program and our university.



In just two seasons, Dusty restored Michigan Basketball to national prominence and led our Wolverines through one of the greatest chapters in program history, culminating in our first national championship in 37 years. His leadership, vision, and belief in our student-athletes helped create a culture of excellence that made the entire Michigan community proud.



We thank Dusty for his commitment to our program and the University of Michigan, and we wish him, Anna, and their family continued success as he begins this next chapter with the Dallas Mavericks.



With summer workouts starting this week, Mike Boynton has been appointed head coach in an interim capacity. Mike has been an invaluable member of our staff and a respected leader throughout his career. He knows what Michigan Basketball represents and has earned the trust and respect of our student-athletes and everyone in our program. His experience, character and commitment to our values make him the right person to guide the team during this transition.



Michigan Basketball’s tradition is as strong as ever, and our future remains bright. We will move forward with confidence, pride, and an unwavering commitment to the championship standard that defines this program.

Word first emerged about May leaving the program on Monday, when reports surfaced that he was becoming the new head coach of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks made the move official Tuesday.

Today's statement by Manuel was the first comment the school has issued on the situation.