Ypsilanti family mourns 6-year-old 'Baby Tay' killed in minibike crash

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in Ypsilanti that killed a 6-year-old boy Sunday evening.

Family of Laronte Neely Jr. Laronte Neely Jr. otherwise known as Baby Tay

Laronte Neely Jr., known to his family and friends as "Baby Tay," died after a minibike he was riding with a 10-year-old boy struck a parked car near Stamford Road and MacArthur Boulevard. Investigators say the 10-year-old involved in the crash sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition.

WXYZ Memorial growing for Laronte Neely Jr.

His parents, LaRonte and Chavon Neely, said it started as a normal Sunday night with their kids playing outside with friends in the neighborhood.

"Baby Tay got on that bike. Baby Tay got on the bike with him. Baby Tay on the front," Chavon Neely said.

Neighbors say the two boys ran into a black parked car. According to Chavon Neely, the minibike's brakes failed before the crash.

"They said he couldn't stop. He ran into a parked car and they flew off, both of them," Chavon Neely said.

WXYZ

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said first responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene.

"I just kept asking the EMS 'is he breathing,'" Laronte Neely said.

The family gathered Tuesday night to honor Baby Tay's life. He is one of seven siblings plus three half siblings.

Family

"He was special to everybody. He wasn't a normal 6-year-old," the mother said.

When asked what she was most proud of in her son's six years, Chavon Neely said "everything. Everything. The person that he made me be. The person, the love that he gave everybody."

Family of Laronte Neely Jr.

Baby Tay's older sister, X'Zaria, also shared a message for her brother.

"I just know he's gonna watch over me and every step I take is gonna be for Baby Tay."

WXYZ Bay Tay's older siblings

Laronte Neely said the loss has changed him instantly and offered a message to other fathers.

"I wouldn't wish it on any parent. It changed me — like instantly. Ya know, it's just a feeling you don't want to feel as a parent," Laronte Neely explained. "I do wanna say one thing to all the fathers: hold your sons, hold 'em tight. It's a different pain. It's just different."

The family also urged parents to take action when it comes to minibikes.

"The mini bikes, take them away. If they're not old enough to get them, take them away," Chavon Neely said.

Laronte Neely said he will never truly say goodbye to his son.

"I'm never saying goodbye to him. He going always going to be with me," the father said.

Family

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing. The family said they will lean on each other in the hard days ahead.

The family has a fundraiser if you would like to donate.

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