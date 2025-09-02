YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Ypsilanti party store has temporarily closed after a viral video showed employees physically attacking a female customer, prompting a police investigation and sparking community outrage.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Ypsilanti party store temporarily closes after viral video shows employees attacking customer

The incident occurred Sunday night at the Beer Cooler Party Store, where surveillance footage captured two male employees punching, slapping, and dragging a woman to the ground during what appears to have been a dispute over an unpaid item.

WEB EXTRA: Surveillance video shows Ypsilanti attack

Surveillance video shows Ypsilanti attack

"What we seen was two persons, two males, regardless of demographic, culture, or ethnicity, violently attacking a sister of ours," said Bryan Foley of Supreme Felons Inc., a non-profit organization that works to reduce recidivism in Washtenaw County.

WXYZ-TV

The video shows the woman fighting back before the employees drag her to the ground. At one point, an employee picks up what appears to be a piece of wood and prepares to strike the woman in the face before noticing someone recording and stopping.

The woman reportedly suffered a concussion from the altercation.

Community leaders work to maintain peace

Community stakeholders have been working to lower tensions in the neighborhood after the video went viral on social media. Several organizations have been monitoring the closed store to prevent potential vandalism or arson attempts.

"We're trying to bring our community together, so we're holding everybody accountable through integrity. Not through race, not through sex, not through creed, but through integrity in being a human being," said Daron Weatherspoon of Power Peace Enterprises.

WXYZ-TV

Community leaders met with store owner Sukhvir Singh, who issued a public apology.

"I apologize to the community, and I apologize for the situation. I apologize to everybody in the community," Singh said.

WXYZ-TV

"So we said no, not here. Not in Ypsi. Regardless of what happened, regardless of what the situation was. That is not why we're here. We're here to uplift this community," said LaQuan Hill, a community stakeholder.

WXYZ-TV

Investigation ongoing

According to Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown, the woman allegedly did not pay for an item, which may have sparked the confrontation. However, Brown emphasized that violence is never an appropriate response.

"Right or wrong, we do not resolve issues with violence. Every member of our community deserves to feel safe, valued, and treated with dignity, regardless of the circumstances," Brown said in a Facebook statement.

The Ypsilanti Police Department is investigating the incident and plans to send its findings to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office in the coming days.

City of Ypsilanti Statement:

On Sunday, August 31, an incident occurred at a downtown business in the City of Ypsilanti involving violence, which was captured on video and has since been circulated widely. The Ypsilanti Police Department has opened an investigation into the incident and has conducted interviews with all parties involved.



We are continuing to investigate the incident actively and will prepare a thorough report that will be sent to the Washtenaw County Prosecutors' Office for review. Due to the ongoing investigation, the City of Ypsilanti will have no further comments at this time.



Please take care of your own mental and emotional well-being as our community grapples with this incident. Events like this can stir a wide range of emotions - we encourage everyone to have patience and to care for one another, as we know this community is capable of.

Mayor Nicole Brown Facebook Statement:

Last night, an incident occurred at a local shop here in Ypsilanti, where a woman was assaulted after it was alleged that she did not pay for an item and the issue escalated. Right or wrong, we do not resolve issues with violence. Every member of our community deserves to feel safe, valued, and treated with dignity, regardless of the circumstances.



This morning, Councilmember King and I went to the business and spoke directly with the owner regarding the actions of his employees during this incident. Together, we discussed accountability, resolution, and steps the business must take toward repair in our community. The store is closed today, and the owner and I have plans to meet again to determine the next steps he will take.



The video of this incident has been circulated broadly, and the visual is disturbing. Please be mindful of what you are watching and take care of yourself. I also want to acknowledge the very real and big feelings this has caused across our community.



I am in contact with YPD, and I will allow them to do their jobs to ensure a full and fair review of this situation from a law enforcement perspective. There will be more to share later, and I will keep the community informed as updates become available.



As Mayor, I will continue to advocate for accountability, transparency, and the protection of all Ypsilanti residents. We must work together to create a community where safety is not compromised by aggression and where conflicts are resolved without harm.

