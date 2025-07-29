13-year-old killed in shooting at Canton apartment complex

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Canton police say a 13-year-old girl has been killed in a fatal shooting at the Ridgeline Apartments, which are off of Joy Road and Honeytree Blvd.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police will release more information about the case at 5:30 p.m.

Watch the police news conference:

RAW VIDEO: Canton police hold news conference after 13-year-old killed in shooting

No other details have been released on what happened. However, police say a person of interest is in police custody and there is no immediate threat or danger to the community.

Investigators remain on the scene at this time.

Police officials will hold a news conference at 3:00 p.m. to address the case.