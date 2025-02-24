19-year-old Dearborn Heights resident laid to rest after being fatally shot in road rage incident

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A nineteen-year-old woman, Rawan Baseti, was laid to rest Monday, February 24th, after she was shot and killed Friday around 10 pm in what police say stemmed from a road rage incident, leaving countless family members and friends grieving.

Theresa Lewis, an area resident, heard around 6 gunshots as she was sitting in her living room.

"The car was right here near my front yard," said Theresa.

Theresa showed 7 News Detroit a picture of the SUV and the bullet hole on the driver's side window.

"Shot her right in the temple," said Theresa.

Rawan was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other two passengers were physically unharmed.

"They all were young girls. They were babies to me," said Theresa.

Web extra: Neighbor speaks about hearing shooting

As the investigation continues, Dearborn police believe the incident followed a road rage situation earlier in the evening near Warren Ave and Southfield Fwy.

The police say a white Chrysler cut off the black Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Rawan. The Dearborn Heights resident then followed the Chrysler onto Tireman and Southfield Service Drive in what police believe was an effort to obtain the license plate information for the vehicle.

As the vehicles reached the intersection of Tireman and West Morrow Circle, the suspect vehicle turned north onto Cheyenne St and fired several gunshots at Rawan's SUV.

"They had gotten out the back seat, and they said, please help me help," said Theresa.

I asked if seeing all that unfold broke her heart.

"Yeah, it really did. I felt so helpless. That there was nothing I could do but call 911," said Theresa.

Three persons of interest are currently in custody. Eyewitness shared with us that they were arrested at home in Detroit, 6 minutes away from the incident.

"Looking at these tire marks must bring back those horrific memories," I asked.

"Yes, it does. It was so surreal. I feel for the family," said Theresa.

In a statement, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin writes, "We are shocked and disturbed by this completely senseless act of violence that has shattered our community. Dearborn Police will continue to investigate this horrific incident and bring the suspected perpetrators to justice,"

Dearborn Police have not yet charged the three individuals but are urging people to come forward if they have any information about the incident. Anonymous tips may be submitted through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAKUP or can Call the Dearborn Police Department directly at 313-943-2225

