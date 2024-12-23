Air travelers take flight at Metro Airport ahead of anticipated light snowfall

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — With a light snow shower in the forecast, 7 News Detroit spoke with travelers at Detroit's Metro Airport who are taking flight during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Julie Rains said, "We are heading to..."

Her son Carter finished, "Disney World!"

To avoid any travel mishaps while en route to the "Happiest Place on Earth," Rains said she and her family arrived at DTW's McNamara terminal three hours early.

"Especially with the weather. We didn't know what to expect, so we figured, ya know what, we're not going to run around like Home Alone. We're just going to be here, and if we go out to lunch or we just enjoy the experience," Rains explained.

The wet and potentially snowy weather is top of mind for a number of travelers like Jovan Osborne. He's also headed to the Sunshine State and will be visiting family in Tampa via Delta Airlines.

Osborne said, "I heard the snow's going to start, like, around 5. So, hopefully, I can, like, be on the flight to Florida to warmer weather before the snow happens."

Detroit Metro Airport said while conditions may be normal, or perhaps a light snowfall may occur in the metro Detroit area, weather patterns in other parts of the country can have a ripple effect and impact flight statuses at DTW.

The Mohamaed family is headed, you guessed it, to the Sunshine State. Their flight to Miami was on time.

Amaan Mohamaed told 7 News Detroit, "This is fun. We're going to go have some fun times. Warmer weather. Should be fun for winter."

Amy Bardijan and her mom, who aren't headed to Florida, made special accommodations before boarding.

She said, "It took a long time because I have a doggy. He's going to Japan for the first time."

Her dog, Winston, isn't escaping cold weather like other travelers 7 News Detroit spoke with. She said he's headed to a comparable climate.

"It's cold, but it's not like snowing cold. It doesn't accumulate," Bardijan explained.