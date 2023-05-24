Alleged bad behavior leads to terminations of Westland Police sergeant, veteran police officer

WESTLAND (WXYZ) — Just about a month after Westland Police Chief Jeff Jedrusik resigned amid old videos showing intoxicated citizens being humiliated and forced to perform various acts to avoid jail, two other members of the police department have been forced out in unrelated incidents.

A sergeant has now been terminated after an investigation into an incident at a Detroit casino on Tigers Opening Day. The sergeant, who was off-duty at the time, was accused of being drunk and belligerent.

The firing of the sergeant comes at the same time a veteran police officer has been terminated for allegations stemming from a disturbance last month at a bar in Wyandotte.

On Wednesday, new Westland Police Chief Kyle Dawley said he terminated the officer and the sergeant after an internal investigation "revealed several violations of the Westland Police Department's policies and rules."

Dawley said he terminated both men after reviewing the findings.

Action News is not naming the sergeant because he has not been charged with a crime.

The terminated officer is Shawn Davidson, 52.

Davidson is charged with Carrying a Concealed Firearm Under the Influence of Alcohol and Trespassing, both misdemeanors.

Davidson and a friend, Gregory Tittle, 53, were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at a bar in Wyandotte when prosecutors said Davidson, who was off-duty at the time, refused to leave.

According to prosecutors, a loaded handgun was alleged to be in Davidson’s waistband. And Tittle is accused of taking Davidson’s handgun from his waist and pointing it at Davidson’s head.

Tittle has been charged with Carrying a Concealed Firearm Under the Influence of Alcohol and Reckless Use of a Firearm.

Both Davidson and Tittle have been arraigned and released on personal bonds. They're set to appear in court next week.