Allen Park students create short film to raise awareness about distracted, drunken driving

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit student filmmakers are on a mission to raise awareness about the dangers of drunken driving.

A safety video produced by Allen Park High School students has a simple yet important message: "One decision can alter the course of your life forever."

A team of 12 students spearheaded the short film. Allen Park police and fire departments helped bring the project to fruition.

"The kids did their best job acting and filming it. For other people, it shakes them to the core," Allen Park Police Department Chief Christopher Egan said.

Egan has been in law enforcement for 32 years. For him, every loss of life matters, especially preventable crashes that result from being under the influence or distracted driving.

"And then is the emotional baggage. The people that are still here, their family and friends — honestly, the officers," Egan said.

For Egan and the student filmmakers, the video is also personal. The project honors Faith Howard's cousin, best friend and fellow Jaguar, Mia Howard.

"We were inseparable. So, it was a normal night together," Faith Howard said.

Sept. 22, 2021, after a long day of homecoming dress shopping, Faith and Mia Howard were on their way back home. And it was in the Detroit metro airport area, around 830 p.m. when their lives were changed forever.

"I just remember telling us we love each other. That's all I remember from that night. Honestly, nothing else from the impact," Faith Howard said.

A drunken driver hit Mia Howard's car. Her dad Denny Howard said Mia would've been 19 this coming Sunday.

"We would have had a party at the house like we traditionally do and BBQ, enjoy family," Denny Howard said.

He still misses hearing his little girl say 'Daddio.'

"Ninety percent of the times when she said Daddio, she wanted something, but that's OK. But I miss that, and for the longest time after the accident, I kept waiting for that door to open. Those are the things I don't have anymore, and her mother doesn't have either because of a selfish, foolish judgment call," Denny Howard said.

In 2022, Allen Park police responded to 67 drunken driving accidents. The year before, that number was 77.

"Last month alone, we've had some drive through a wall, take out a light pole — it's a trend that's got to stop. It's 2023. We got to be smarter with Uber, Lyft and designated drivers," Egan said.

Meanwhile, even though it was hard for Denny and Faith Howard to watch the student film. They hope the message resonates.

"Promise not to drive impaired or distracted. Promise not to let my friends drive impaired or distracted. Promise to get home safely. And promise to ask for help," Faith Howard said.

"The kids did a phenomenal job, and I hope it raises awareness for everybody," Denny Howard said..

You can watch the full film on YouTube.

