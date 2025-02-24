City of Northville raising thousands to transform beloved community playground

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Northville is gearing up to replace a beloved playground, but they're missing some needed cash. They're hoping the community steps up to raise $75,000 by April 22 to help fill their funding gap

It's been a while since lifelong friends Chris Deacon and Diane Allan met up for a walk in the park.

"I think that the park will just always bring people together,” said Allan.

The same park where the two moms built a playground from the ground up more than twenty years ago.

"It's fun for us with grandchildren now that we can bring our grandchildren here, now, to play on it also,” said Allan.

The playground has stood the test of time, but city leaders say it is also about time for some upgrades.

"At this point, I think it's set for a redo and a refresh, and it's gotta be replaced. At the time it was built, it was great, but after thirty years, the maintenance of it has gotten a little difficult,” said City Manager George Lahanas.

He says the beloved wood playground is not up to the latest safety standards.

New plans call for a fully accessible, modern playground. It intends to honor the spirit of the original while introducing inclusive features like adaptive swings, a sensory climber, musical play elements, an inclusive whirl or seesaw, accessible walkways, and ADA-friendly picnic areas.

"It involves drainage. It involves putting a poured in placed surface, putting some pathways around it and then building the structures,” said Lahanas.

But it's not cheap. It's estimated to be a $1.2 million project they're asking the community to raise $75,000 to support.

"We have a portion of tax dollars, a significant portion maybe 800 thousand dollars or a little bit more coming from tax dollars, and then we are also getting private donations looking to fundraise and getting grants for some,” said Lahanas.

If they come up with the $75,000, they'll qualify for a matching state dollar-for-dollar grant.

For the Jones family with young children, it makes sense to pitch in.

"We call it castle park because of the castle design, and when you showed me the design, I was hoping it would be castles,” said parent Mariah Jones.

“It's a nice playground, but I can see where it does need replacing and upgrading, and I'm okay. I'm more than willing to contribute to that,” said township resident Frank Surma.

“I think our community will come together to chip in and to find different avenues to chip in with the development,” said teacher Sandy Maynard.

The city has already raised more than $7,000 in four days but is on a tight deadline. They only have until April 22 to meet the fundraising goal.

“A lot of social media, some print stuff, we're putting cards around that have QR codes. There's gonna be yard signs,” said Lahanas.

Deacon and Allan both agree with the plan.