Community working to save Livonia's historic Alfred Noble building

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A group of residents in Livonia have been fighting to have the city repair the Alfred Noble library building. But after a recent city council meeting, they fear that may never happen.

The building was shut down in 2019 due to mold found in the basement, and to this day, it has never re-opened. Now, there is $20,000 approved unanimously by Livonia City Council waiting to be spent on initiatives related to the 'Alfred Noble Library issues.

But the Mayor isn't spending it.

A spokesperson for the City of Livonia said the last estimate they received to repair and renovate the building is in the millions.

When I reached out to the mayor's office for an interview, they sent back a statement on the Mayor's behalf saying:

I deeply understand the frustration and disappointment that many of our residents feel about the ongoing closure of Alfred Noble Library. We made the decision to pause our request for demolition years ago, recognizing the community’s desire for more time to find a solution, and we continue to honor that request. Since then, the City has worked to maintain safety by keeping the library closed to both the public and employees. However, the significant repairs required are beyond the current funding capacity.

The mayor's spokesperson told me that repairs would cost significantly more than the $20,000 allotted and the building has been decommissioned as a library.

But the 'Save Alfred Noble' group is still hoping the historic building can be saved and given new life.

"We would like to see the city repurpose it and make sure it's for the benefit of all of the residents of Livonia so that we have a great asset down here on the south side of Livonia," said Cindy Flemming, treasurer of the group.

The mayor is expected to address the matter at the next council meeting on Monday, February 24th.

