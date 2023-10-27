Dearborn family receives threatening letter for having Palestinian flag outside their house

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ramadan family has lived in Dearborn for several generations. They recently received an anonymous, threatening email all because the Palestinian flag flies outside their house.

“The letter says if you want to fly the *expletive* Palestinian flag, move back to Palestine. This is the United of America and only the flag of the USA should be flown. Take down that *expletive* flag or you will regret it,” said Abdalrahman Ramadan.

Ramadan and his family came to Dearborn from Palestine 20 years ago. He says he was shocked when his parents called him on Thursday to let him know someone sent them a letter threatening them.

“You’re threatening a whole family who’s been living there peacefully for the past eight years, so we didn’t think this was a joke. We contacted the police department,” said Ramadan.

Dearborn Police haven’t released any information about possible suspects in the case but Ramadan says he doesn’t think one of his neighbors sent the letter.

“It must be some hateful person coming through our street seeing the Palestinian flag and invoking these thoughts,” said Ramadan.

Dearborn Police did release the following statement from Chief of Police Issa Shahin:

The safety and wellbeing of our community continues to be the top priority of the Dearborn Police Department.



This past week, the Department became aware of threatening letters that were delivered to two Dearborn residents displaying the Palestinian flag outside of their homes. The letters are identical and believed to be sent from the same individual. Threats of any kind will not be tolerated in our community.



While we continue to investigate both of these incidents, we remain in constant communication with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. Out of an abundance of caution, we also have increased patrols at all schools and places of worship within the city over the past three weeks. We are in regular communication with Dearborn’s interfaith and school leaders about security and safety concerns.



The Dearborn Police Department continues to welcome and encourage the public to share any information about threats, safety, and security within the community. Tips may be submitted to the Dearborn Police non-emergency line by calling 313-943-2241.

Eric Vega has lived across the street from the Ramadan’s for nearly 10 years.

“They are a very sweet family, very family-oriented,” said Vega. “It makes no sense to me why someone would go out of their way just to spew hate and nonsensical just opposition, it makes no sense to me.”

Meanwhile, Ramadan says he hopes police catch the person who sent the letter immediately.

“You can’t threaten somebody and their family and not see action or justice against somebody because he may do this to somebody else,” said Ramadan. “And he might even become more of a hateful person and attack somebody.”